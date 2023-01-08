Left Menu

Three die in fire accident at pharma unit in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 18:02 IST
Three people including an Assistant Manager were charred to death in a fire accident at a pharmaceutical company here on Sunday, police said.

The fire broke out in a room of the warehouse block of the pharma company in Gaddapotharam village under Jinnaram police station limits, they said.

According to a senior police official, the incident occurred when chemical and other materials were being transferred to drums when fire erupted suddenly resulting in death of the Assistant Manager and two assistants on the spot.

The deceased belonged to Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar respectively, police said.

The bodies were shifted to hospital. Police registered a case and are investigating the cause for the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

