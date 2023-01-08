Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan holds BJP padayatra in Odisha's Cuttack district

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday led a padayatra (foot march) at the Mahanga assembly constituency in Odisha's Cuttack district.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 20:30 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan holds BJP padayatra in Odisha's Cuttack district
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan holds padayatra at Mahanga assembly constituency in Odisha's Cuttack district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an eye on the next Assembly polls in the state in 2024, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday led a padayatra (foot march) of the BJP at the Mahanga assembly constituency in Odisha's Cuttack district. Earlier on Sunday, Pradhan presided over the inauguration of the annexe building of the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the annexe building of the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC). Pradhan expressed his gratitude to ICMR for their contribution towards making an indigenous vaccine and their continued efforts towards genome sequencing of new variants of the novel coronavirus.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has experienced a paradigm shift in healthcare. He also highlighted that the number of medical colleges in Odisha have increased to 10 at present from only 3 before 2014.

On Friday, the Union Education minister participated in the inauguration of a modern 55,000 sq ft facility of Deloitte in Bhubaneswar. Pradhan, in his address, said, "Development of eastern India is the pre-requisite for a developed India. Deloitte's centre will act as a role model for other major companies to also establish their centres in the state."

State IT Minister TK Behera said, "Bhubaneswar is already eastern India's pre-eminent IT Hub and Deloitte's presence will further increase the state's capabilities in the IT sector." Lauding the speed and responsiveness of state government officials and institutions, Romal Shetty, CEO-Designate of Deloitte, said, "In Odisha, we feel like a part of a family because of the professionalism and warmth with which we have been received in the state. Odisha is central to our plans and Deloitte will considerably expand the scope of its operations in the state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023