Dharmendra Pradhan holds BJP padayatra in Odisha's Cuttack district

With an eye on the next Assembly polls in the state in 2024, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday led a padayatra (foot march) of the BJP at the Mahanga assembly constituency in Odisha's Cuttack district. Earlier on Sunday, Pradhan presided over the inauguration of the annexe building of the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the annexe building of the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC). Pradhan expressed his gratitude to ICMR for their contribution towards making an indigenous vaccine and their continued efforts towards genome sequencing of new variants of the novel coronavirus.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has experienced a paradigm shift in healthcare. He also highlighted that the number of medical colleges in Odisha have increased to 10 at present from only 3 before 2014.

On Friday, the Union Education minister participated in the inauguration of a modern 55,000 sq ft facility of Deloitte in Bhubaneswar. Pradhan, in his address, said, "Development of eastern India is the pre-requisite for a developed India. Deloitte's centre will act as a role model for other major companies to also establish their centres in the state."

State IT Minister TK Behera said, "Bhubaneswar is already eastern India's pre-eminent IT Hub and Deloitte's presence will further increase the state's capabilities in the IT sector." Lauding the speed and responsiveness of state government officials and institutions, Romal Shetty, CEO-Designate of Deloitte, said, "In Odisha, we feel like a part of a family because of the professionalism and warmth with which we have been received in the state. Odisha is central to our plans and Deloitte will considerably expand the scope of its operations in the state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)