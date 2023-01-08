Left Menu

Leopard enters residential area in Siliguri, triggers panic

A leopard entered a residential area in Siliguri early on Sunday which triggered panic among the people of the area.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 20:30 IST
Leopard enters residential area in Siliguri, triggers panic
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard entered a residential area in Siliguri early on Sunday which triggered panic among the people of the area. The forest department team and the local police immediately reached the spot after getting the information and have been trying to find the leopard to rescue it.

A forest department official said that the department has put cages to catch leopards and a search operation is underway. In recent times, this is not the first incident when a leopard has been found straying into residential places.

On Saturday, a leopard strayed the residential area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district and was later rescued. The leopard entered a house in Jawan village.

Shiv Pratap Singh, circle officer (CO) of Aligarh, Civil Lines, said, "There was panic after a leopard entered the residential area of Jawan village earlier today. Soon, curious onlookers gathered at the spot. As the villagers chased the big cat around, it ran into the house. As soon as the leopard entered the house, the villagers locked its main gate from outside." "A family of three was trapped inside the house for nearly three hours with the leopard. On receiving information, a heavy police contingent and several teams from the forest department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, managing to extract all family members safe from the house," Singh added.

Sunita, one of the members of the house the leopard broke into, said, "The leopard entered my house around 9.45 am and tried to attack me. But I ran to the kitchen and locked myself in. I was terrified. It damaged the lights, the inverter and a water pump in the locked room. It was here for three hours." The CO further informed that there was no information on any injuries.

The leopard has been rescued by the forest department team from inside the house and taken back to the forest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023