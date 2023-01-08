Foreign investors hail growth success story of UP under CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India ], January 8 (ANI) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has received the title of 'Infrastructure Man' from Union minister Piyush Goyal, is determined to make the state of Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy and is working in this direction with missionary zeal, a press release from the chief minister's office said. "The infrastructural growth that Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing for the last five and a half years under the leadership of CM Yogi, is proving to be the foundation stone for big investments in the state. Impressed by the image of Yogi and the infrastructure of the state, the investors of the country and the world are eager to invest in the state. Investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore were received during the roadshows abroad and of over Rs 5 lakh crore during the first domestic roadshow in Mumbai held by the Chief Minister himself. The state government has set a target of Rs 17 lakh crore for the Global Investors Summit to be held in February," read the press release.

During his recent roadshow in Mumbai, CM Yogi had one-to-one meetings with various top business leaders. These top leaders included heads of leading industrial houses including Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ajay Piramal, Sajjan Jindal, Jinal Mehta, and Darshan Hiranandani. "The enthusiasm of the industry regarding the presence of CM Yogi in Mumbai could be gauged from the fact that the auditorium was packed to its capacity and people queued up outside it to hear the UP CM. When the CM's address was over, everyone stood up and clapped, while all the business leaders praised the policies and working style of Yogi Adityanath and the environment of UP," the official statement added.

Regarding investment in UP, billionaire businessman Niranjan Hiranandani said, when he had asked his father about political interference or that of local goons in this project of UP, "Yogi ji said that in UP either the goons are in jail or out of the state, and we really had the same experience." Hiranandani Group has set up a world-class data centre park in Greater Noida without any hurdles. By the end of this year, the group would be investing Rs 6,500 crore in this data centre park. He said that he believed that 'UP does what UP says' in the Yogi government. Emphasising that UP has become corruption-free, Niranjan Hiranandani said that industrialists need to explore investment opportunities in the state. President of CII and Bajaj Finserv Ltd Chairman Sanjeev Bajaj also described Chief Minister Yogi's vision as an example of sustainable and inclusive development, the press release added.

He said: "We are the industry partner of the UP Global Investors Summit, but it was our choice. UP did not come to us for this, we ourselves were so impressed with the thinking, vision and methodology of Chief Minister Yogi that we proposed to be a part of the summit". "After returning from abroad, the UP delegation confirmed that foreign investors are very impressed with the image of CM Yogi. The delegation said that foreign investors are not only eager to meet CM Yogi but also to know how he has taken the infrastructure to new heights in a big state like Uttar Pradesh. Also, foreign investors all praised the CM for improving law and order in the state. These foreign investors are not only ready to invest in UP on a large scale but also want to work as partners of the government. There are also some investors who are very impressed with the achievements of the state government, but they want to finalize the investment proposal only after meeting CM Yogi. All such investors will attend the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12 and will file their intent in the presence of Yogi," an official statement added.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has resolved to take Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest population in the country, forward on the path of development. He believes that UP has potential, vision and immense possibilities. He is providing every necessary resource to the investors in the state. The CM is striving to make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of the country and as per the intention of Prime Minister Modi, he has resolved to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. In this sequence, he sent his 8 teams on tour to bring investment from 16 countries, while he himself started the domestic roadshow from Mumbai. The film on the development of UP which he showed to the business leaders in Mumbai was also sent abroad along with a video message. The investment proposals Uttar Pradesh has received is the result of the growing faith of investors in Yogi," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)