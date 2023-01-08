Left Menu

"30 lakh govt posts aren't being filled..." Kharge attacks BJP

The Congress President accused the BJP of "dividing" the people in the name of caste and religion.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 21:07 IST
"30 lakh govt posts aren't being filled..." Kharge attacks BJP
Congress President mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party over the 30 lakh government jobs lying vacant. He said the SCs and STs were being deprived of government jobs and higher education under a conspiracy.

"30 lakh government posts are vacant, but Modi Ji is not filling them. Out of them, 15 lakh jobs are reserved for SC-STs, and if the poor get their benefits, they (BJP government) will be thrown away. That's why the vacant posts aren't being filled," Kharge said while criticizing BJP for anti-poor policies. Addressing a rally in Chitradurga, Kharge said, "Lakhs of people are gathering in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, because of rising inflation, unemployment and other issues."

The Congress President accused the BJP of "dividing" the people in the name of caste and religion. "Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharastra are intelligent states which build the nation. What is happening here in Karnataka? BJP and CM Bommai have ruined our state by dividing us in the name of caste and religion," he said.

He further took a jibe at PM Modi and said that he is a 'Kannadigas', so people should vote for them. "Everywhere in Gujarat, PM Modi said that people should choose him, as he is a Gujarati. Now, I am saying that I am a Kannadigas, and we all are Kannadigas. So, people must choose us," he further said.

Kharge alleged that the "dictatorship" needs to go away. "The BJP members call Modi a God and treat him as God. It is nothing but dictatorship, and it needs to go away," he added.

Kharge on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that BJP has made no contribution to the freedom struggle of the country and none of its workers ever went to jail. "PM Modi always asks what Congress did in the last 70 years. I want to tell him that Congress saved Constitution and that's why a person like him could become PM and a poor person's son like me could become AICC President," the Congress Chief said after flagging off the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Banka district of Bihar.

"BJP didn't give freedom to the country, none of their workers went to jail. Congress granted independence to India and contributed to its development," Kharge said. He also attacked the BJP saying that the ruling party is working to divide society in the name of religion and crush the poor.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi, entered Haryana on Thursday after completing its Uttar Pradesh leg. The yatra which re-entered Haryana on Thursday will pass through four districts of the state between January 5 and 10.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023