Man killed, boy critical after bullock cart rams into spectators in Karnataka's Mandya

A 42- year old man was killed and a boy is said to be critical after a bullock cart allegedly rammed into spectators here at Karnataka's Mandya area, police said. "A man died during a bullock cart race. The injured boy is being treated at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS). His condition is said to be critical, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraju, a resident of Keelara Village, Police said. During the initial probe, police learned that a bullock cart tyre ran over the man among the spectators watching the competition.

The fatal accident happened at Chikkamandya near Mandya, where an inter-state level pair bullock cart race was going on for two days. The area falls under Mandya Central Police Station limits.

In December last year, The Supreme Court reserved its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments' laws allowing the bull-taming sport "Jallikattu" and bullock cart races. A five-judge Constitution bench of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from all the concerned parties.

"Parties are free to submit their collective arguments within one week," the bench said. The Tamil Nadu government in a previous hearing had told the apex court that sporting events could also be cultural events and there is no cruelty on the bulls in "Jallikattu".

"This is an incorrect notion that an activity, which is in nature of a sport or entertainment or amusement, cannot have a cultural value," the counsel appearing for the State had said. Earlier, the apex court had asked the Tamil Nadu government whether an animal can be used in bull-taming sports like "Jallikattu" for the entertainment of humans and how the sport is necessary for preserving the native breed of bulls.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)