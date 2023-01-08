Left Menu

Punjab Civil Services officers to go on mass casual leave in protest against colleague's arrest

Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, a Public Civil Service officer posted in Ludhiana Regional Transport authority was arrested by Vigilance Bureau over the charges of corruption on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Officers Association will go on a 5-day casual leave to mark their protest against the arrest of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, a statement issued here on Sunday said. The protests will start on January 9 (Monday).

Dhaliwal, a Punjab Civil Service officer posted in Ludhiana Regional Transport authority, was arrested by Vigilance Bureau over the charges of corruption on Friday. More details awaited. (ANI)

