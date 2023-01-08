Put Karnataka SC/ST reservation law in 9th Schedule of Constitution: Surjewala to BJP

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday attacked the BJP over the SC/ST Reservation Law demanding that it be put under the ninth schedule of the Constitution. In a 'warning' to the BJP, the Congress spokesperson said the party would be shown the 'door', if they don't put the law into the ninth schedule of the Constitution.

"A warning to Modi-Bommai Govts! Either put the SC-ST Reservation Law into the 9th Schedule of the Constitution by 30th January or the poor and deprived will rise in unison to show the door to BJP! Aikyata Samavesha, Chitradurga," he said in a tweet. The matter pertains to the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or posts in the services under the State) Act, which was passed by the Karnataka Assembly in December.

As per the Act, the quota for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) will be increased from 15 to 17 per cent, while that of Scheduled Tribes (STs) will be raised[ from 3 to 7 per cent. (ANI)

