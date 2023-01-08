Over 2.8 lakh blankets distributed amid biting cold, says UP govt

Under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has distributed almost 3 lakh blankets to the destitute and needy amid spine-chilling cold wave sweeping the state, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued directions to officers to ensure sufficient supply of blankets and bonfires to needy people, an official statement added.

As per the official statement, the Chief Minister directed officers to monitor the arrangement of night shelters actively. "The Yogi government has bought 4,96,883 blankets for distribution in all 75 districts of the state, out of which more than 2,86,740 blankets have already been given to the needy," read the press release.

In pursuance of the directives issued by CM Yogi Adityanath, the public representatives themselves have been carrying out the distribution of the blankets in a manner that no needy remains deprived, an official statement added. "The blankets have been distributed in Prayagraj, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Hathras, Ayodhya, and Aligarh, at a fast pace so far. The officers of all the districts are also diligently engaged in distribution and monitoring the distribution," read the press release.

As per the official statement, blankets have reached more than two lakh people from the government. "A maximum number of blankets -- 6,379 were distributed till the first week of January in Hardoi. Blankets from the government reached 9,894 people in Prayagraj. 8,715 blankets have been distributed in Rae Bareli. In Sitapur too, blankets were delivered to 7,560 destitute to protect them from cold," it added. (ANI)

