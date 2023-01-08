Left Menu

Over 2.8 lakh blankets distributed amid biting cold, says UP govt

"The Yogi government has bought 4,96,883 blankets for distribution in all 75 districts of the state, out of which more than 2,86,740 blankets have already been given to the needy," read the press release.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 23:25 IST
Over 2.8 lakh blankets distributed amid biting cold, says UP govt
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has distributed almost 3 lakh blankets to the destitute and needy amid spine-chilling cold wave sweeping the state, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued directions to officers to ensure sufficient supply of blankets and bonfires to needy people, an official statement added.

As per the official statement, the Chief Minister directed officers to monitor the arrangement of night shelters actively. "The Yogi government has bought 4,96,883 blankets for distribution in all 75 districts of the state, out of which more than 2,86,740 blankets have already been given to the needy," read the press release.

In pursuance of the directives issued by CM Yogi Adityanath, the public representatives themselves have been carrying out the distribution of the blankets in a manner that no needy remains deprived, an official statement added. "The blankets have been distributed in Prayagraj, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Hathras, Ayodhya, and Aligarh, at a fast pace so far. The officers of all the districts are also diligently engaged in distribution and monitoring the distribution," read the press release.

As per the official statement, blankets have reached more than two lakh people from the government. "A maximum number of blankets -- 6,379 were distributed till the first week of January in Hardoi. Blankets from the government reached 9,894 people in Prayagraj. 8,715 blankets have been distributed in Rae Bareli. In Sitapur too, blankets were delivered to 7,560 destitute to protect them from cold," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global
4
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023