Left Menu

"I have been planting saplings daily..." Shivraj Singh Chouhan stresses on PM's 'Panchamrit' message

"We also have to contribute to the goal through plantation," he said.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 02:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 02:12 IST
"I have been planting saplings daily..." Shivraj Singh Chouhan stresses on PM's 'Panchamrit' message
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reiterating the importance of 'zero carbon emission', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he has been planting one sapling every day since February 2020. Addressing an event in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh CM talked about the message of 'Panchamrit' given by PM Modi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the message of 'panchamrit' to the entire world. He has decided on a deadline to achieve this goal. 'Zero carbon emission' has also been decided upon. We also have to contribute to the goal through plantation. From February 19, 2020, onwards, I have been planting a sapling every day," he said. Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh CM said that the state would become a USD 550 billion economy while realising the goal of India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

"For investment, we've good infrastructure, ample land, water, 24x7 power and skilled manpower. Our policies are investors friendly. PM has said to make India, a USD 5 trillion economy and for that MP will have to become a USD 550 billion economy," he said. In another event, he praised the Khelo India Youth Games for creating a sporting environment in the state.

While addressing the youth games 2022, CM Chouhan said "Actually, the game is life and life is also a game. I call upon the players to study a lot and also play. No stone will be left unturned for the development of sports." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
3
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023