"I have been planting saplings daily..." Shivraj Singh Chouhan stresses on PM's 'Panchamrit' message

Reiterating the importance of 'zero carbon emission', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he has been planting one sapling every day since February 2020. Addressing an event in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh CM talked about the message of 'Panchamrit' given by PM Modi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the message of 'panchamrit' to the entire world. He has decided on a deadline to achieve this goal. 'Zero carbon emission' has also been decided upon. We also have to contribute to the goal through plantation. From February 19, 2020, onwards, I have been planting a sapling every day," he said. Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh CM said that the state would become a USD 550 billion economy while realising the goal of India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

"For investment, we've good infrastructure, ample land, water, 24x7 power and skilled manpower. Our policies are investors friendly. PM has said to make India, a USD 5 trillion economy and for that MP will have to become a USD 550 billion economy," he said. In another event, he praised the Khelo India Youth Games for creating a sporting environment in the state.

While addressing the youth games 2022, CM Chouhan said "Actually, the game is life and life is also a game. I call upon the players to study a lot and also play. No stone will be left unturned for the development of sports." (ANI)

