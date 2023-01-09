Left Menu

Drugs seized at 2 locations by Shimla Police

Shimla Police carried out searches at different places in a drug case and recovered drugs from two different locations.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 03:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 03:32 IST
Drugs seized at 2 locations by Shimla Police
Shimla Police with the culprits. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla Police carried out searches at different places in a drug case and recovered drugs from two different locations. Shimla Police has recovered 1.65 gms of Heroin from the possession of two persons namely Sagar and Jatin who resided in the Mehta Building, Sanjauli, Shimla. The police have registered a Case with FIR 04/2023 U/S 21, 29 under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at Dhalli Police Station. The police also confirmed that an investigation is underway and there are chances of involvement of more people in this act.

Shimla Police has also recovered 27.85 gms of Heroin from the possession of one more person namely Ashok Kumar who is a resident of Ladwa from Kurukshetra district in Haryana. The police have registered a Case with FIR No. 06/2023 U/S 21, Under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in Theog Police Station. The police have also carried out further investigations to find more details in this case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023