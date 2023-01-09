Drugs seized at 2 locations by Shimla Police

Shimla Police carried out searches at different places in a drug case and recovered drugs from two different locations. Shimla Police has recovered 1.65 gms of Heroin from the possession of two persons namely Sagar and Jatin who resided in the Mehta Building, Sanjauli, Shimla. The police have registered a Case with FIR 04/2023 U/S 21, 29 under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at Dhalli Police Station. The police also confirmed that an investigation is underway and there are chances of involvement of more people in this act.

Shimla Police has also recovered 27.85 gms of Heroin from the possession of one more person namely Ashok Kumar who is a resident of Ladwa from Kurukshetra district in Haryana. The police have registered a Case with FIR No. 06/2023 U/S 21, Under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in Theog Police Station. The police have also carried out further investigations to find more details in this case. (ANI)

