Indonesia agrees to work with Malaysia to fight "discrimination" against palm oil
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday after a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that the countries had agreed to work together to boost the market for palm oil and fight "discrimination" against the commodity.
The Indonesian president also welcomed interest from Malaysian investors in the country's new capital on the island of Borneo.
