GI-tagged Jammu and Kashmir products to boost rural ecomomy

A two-day workshop on Geographical Indications was also organized in Jammu with the aim of sensitizing all stakeholders on Geographical Indications, identifying potential products, and developing future strategies for empowering rural communities.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 11:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In what is being touted as a revolutionary step to develop the rural economy, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has said important products grown in the Union Territory will be identified as geo-tagged. It is believed that Geographical Indication (GI) will also have the potential to deliver wider benefits to rural areas by strengthening historical and cultural links between place and people.

Several people speaking to Milap News Network termed it as a welcome step. A local said GI tagging of Kashmir saffron has been a huge success for local growers and the move has prompted the administration to consider similar geo-tagging of other local goods such as handwoven carpets and many others. Geo-tagging is also touted to bring socio-economic prosperity to the respective areas. According to officials, rajmash, milk products, anardana, honey, and other indigenous products have been GI-tagged and will help establish local brands in the global market through effective branding and marketing strategies.

A two-day workshop on Geographical Indications was also organized in Jammu with the aim of sensitising all stakeholders on Geographical Indications, identifying potential products, and developing future strategies for empowering rural communities. A publication related to 'IPR: Registration and Protection' was also released. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the efforts of SCAST Jammu, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, which has provided a common platform for Geographical Indications, Intellectual Property Rights experts, experts, and officers to explore opportunities from the perspective of farmers and artisans.

GI tagging will help to bridge the gap between villages and cities, improve rural economy and create physical, economic, and knowledge connectivity to protect the interests of small and marginal farmers, officials said. Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was making concerted efforts to increase productivity through traditional knowledge, modern science, and technology.

The L-G stressed the need to document the impact of GIs on product development. He further reiterated the administration's commitment to implement the policy. (ANI)

