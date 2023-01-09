Firm says cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 09-01-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 12:19 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal on Monday, a canal service firm said.
Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia.
The firm said canal rigs are currently trying to refloat the vessel.
A spokesman for the Suez Canal Authority did not respond to calls seeking comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MV Glory
- Ismailia
- Egypt
- Suez Canal
- Leth Agencies
- Qantara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gold price soars in Egypt as local currency falls
Gold price soars in Egypt as local currency weakens
Egypt launches new bid round for Mediterranean, Nile Delta oil and gas exploration
Ihsan Abdel Kouddous: Google doodle celebrates Egyptian journalist and author
Islamic State claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4