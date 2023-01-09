Left Menu

JSW Steel's combined output in Q3 grows 17 pc to 6.24 MT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 13:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@jswsteel)
JSW Steel on Monday said its combined crude steel production rose 17 per cent to 6.24 million tonne (MT) during October-December period of 2022-23.

The combined production during the year-ago quarter was at 5.35 MT, JSW Steel said in a statement.

''JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 6.24 million tonne for Q3 FY23 registering a growth of 17 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year), including the production at jointly controlled entities,'' it said.

Its standalone output rose 20 per cent to 6.06 MT in Q3 from 5.05 MT in the year-ago period.

According to the company, the combined production includes output of jointly controlled entities Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL), and offshore entity JSW Steel USA Ohio.

JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

