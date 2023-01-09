Left Menu

Union Home Secretary chairs meeting on airport security

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review airport security as well as the issues of logistics and infrastructure, sources said.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review airport security when the Air India flyer urinating on a woman also came up for discussion, among other logistics and infrastructure issues, sources said. The Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and officers from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also attended the meeting.

According to sources, recent incidents of misbehaviour in airlines also emerged during the meeting that lasted nearly 30 minutes. The meeting started around 11 am at the Ministry of Home Affairs. The meeting was held in view of the news regarding misbehaviour by an Air India flyer, who allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in an inebriated state on a flight from New York to Delhi.

Mumbai-based Shankar Mishra has been accused of urinating on an elderly passenger in the November 26 New York to Delhi flight. Apart from expressing anger against the man, the elderly woman had reportedly also accused the Air India staff of being 'deeply unprofessional' in her complaint. Mishra was later arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru. The arrest came a day after he was sacked by his California-headquartered employer Wells Fargo.

The Air India case has triggered outrage on social media. A similar incident was reported on another recent flight of Air India. On Friday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to the Delhi Police over alleged harassment and misconduct by passengers. (ANI)

