Following are Monday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-5000: Medium 3500-4000: Jowar 3500-4000: Jaggery cube 3800-4300: Jaggery ball 4300-4600: Coriander Seed 9500-20000: Chili's fine 45000-58000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1800-2200: Onion Big 1500-1700: Medium 1000-1200: Small 500-700: Tamarind 6500-12000: Garlic 6000-7000: Horsegram 6000-6800: Wheat 3700-4200 Turmeric 8500-11500: Turdhal 8800-11900: Green Gram Dhal 9200-9900: Black gram dal 8500-13200: Bengal Gram Dhal 6000-6800: Mustard 6500-8500: Gingelly 17000-18000: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed 12000-13000: Copra 13500-15500.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1550-2050 Coconut oil (10kg):1550-2100 Gingelly oil: 2400-3100 Ghee (5kg): 3100-3400.

