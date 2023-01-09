Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Jashpur

Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur are some of the districts facing the menace.According to the forest department officials, more than 220 people have been killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:08 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Jashpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, a forest official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Rede forest, under Bagbahar police station limits, on Sunday night, the official said. The victim Budhnath Paikra was returning to his house in Saraitola village on his bicycle when he encountered an elephant, which caught hold of him and killed him, he said.

Forest personnel reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem, he said.

The deceased man's kin was provided an instant relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after completion of necessary formalities, the official said.

Meanwhile, herds of jumbos have destroyed houses and crops in Kotba, Chiknipani and Saraitola villages under Pathalgaon forest range in the last one week, he added.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state had been a major cause of concern for the last one decade. Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur are some of the districts facing the menace.

According to the forest department officials, more than 220 people have been killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023