Chhattisgarh: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Jashpur

A 32-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, a forest official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Rede forest, under Bagbahar police station limits, on Sunday night, the official said. The victim Budhnath Paikra was returning to his house in Saraitola village on his bicycle when he encountered an elephant, which caught hold of him and killed him, he said.

Forest personnel reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem, he said.

The deceased man's kin was provided an instant relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after completion of necessary formalities, the official said.

Meanwhile, herds of jumbos have destroyed houses and crops in Kotba, Chiknipani and Saraitola villages under Pathalgaon forest range in the last one week, he added.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state had been a major cause of concern for the last one decade. Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur are some of the districts facing the menace.

According to the forest department officials, more than 220 people have been killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

