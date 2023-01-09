Pope Francis condemns Iran for using death penalty against demonstrators
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:15 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis on Monday condemned Iran for using the death penalty against demonstrators demanding greater respect for women.
The pope's remarks, made in his yearly speech to diplomats accredited to the Vatican, were his strongest since the start of nationwide protests in Iran following the death last September of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Kurdish
- Iran
- Mahsa Amini
- Pope Francis
- Vatican
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paris: Police, protesters clash for second day after deadly attack on Kurdish
HC asks Centre, NMC to respond to medical aspirant's plea challenging disability certificate
Mixed bag of job opportunities await aspirants in 2023; enhanced skills to be in spotlight
Iran’s Guards arrest UK-Iranian dual nationals over protests
Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests - statement