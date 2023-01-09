Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging committee for UCC in Guajrat, Uttarakhand

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging Gujarat and Uttarakhand's decision to constitute committees to consider the introduction and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:17 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging Gujarat and Uttarakhand's decision to constitute committees to consider the introduction and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said that the plea is without merit as they noted the constitution of the committee alone cannot be challenged.

The court rejected the plea filed by one Anoop Baranwal and said that the states have the power to do so. The plea has challenged the constitution of committees set up by Gujarat and Uttarakhand to frame the UCC. But the court noted that the executive power of states extends to what legislature permits it to. The court, hence, remarked that there was nothing wrong in forming committees by the state governments as the Constitution empowers them to do so.

The court further remarked that they have only constituted a committee under their executive powers. In October 2022, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting.

In May 2022, the Uttarakhand government formed a committee to examine its implementation in the state. The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender and sexual orientation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

