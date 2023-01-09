Minister Mchunu to inspect Welbedacht pipeline site

Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), Minister Senzo Mchunu, together with Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, are expected to conduct an inspection of the Welbedacht pipeline site in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality on Monday.

According to the department, the project is aimed at augmenting water into the Bloemfontein integrated water system which has been "experiencing challenges".

"The project, which involves a construction of the new 1000mm diameter bypass pipeline from Lieuwkop chamber to the Brandkop reservoir, is part of the interventions being implemented by the Department of Water and Sanitation, through its implementing agent, Bloem Water, to ensure adequate supply of potable water to the residents of the Metro.

"The Greater Bloemfontein Water Supply System has been experiencing challenges of insufficient potable water supply to its residents with a shortfall of up to 61% Ml/day," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)