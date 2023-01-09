Left Menu

Business briefs

09-01-2023
Toyota Kirloskar Motor resumes bookings of Hilux * Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said it has resumed bookings for its premium utility vehicle Hilux.

The company had unveiled the model in January last year and in February, it temporarily stopped bookings due to supply issues.

The model is priced between Rs 33.99 lakh and Rs 36.8 lakh (ex-showroom) across the country.

''Owing to Hilux's high demand and various factors impacting the supply, the bookings were temporarily halted. However, with today's announcement, the order taking for the much-celebrated global legend has commenced at the dealer outlets as well as on-line bookings are accepted,'' Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.

The model is powered by a 2.8 diesel engine and comes with manual and automatic transmission options.

It comes with a 4X4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm, among other safety and convenience features.

''We are confident that the globally celebrated Hilux will continue to set new standards of unmatched toughness & awesomeness in the India market to suit varied lifestyle utility requirements be it personal or business,'' Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said.

