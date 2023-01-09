Kremlin says new Western arms for Ukraine will 'deepen suffering'
The Kremlin said on Monday that new deliveries of Western weapons to Kyiv would "deepen the suffering of the Ukrainian people" and would not change the course of the conflict.
"This supply will not be able to change anything", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing.
Ukraine, which has scored some battlefield successes since Russian forces invaded last February, has asked Western allies for heavier weapons and air defences as it seeks to tip the balance of the 10-month long conflict in its favour.
