Free canteen for farmers visiting state-run Mandis in Odisha

Vegetable meals prepared by the women self help groups WSHGs of the areas are being served to the farmers at the free canteens being run by the Paralakhemundi regulated market committee RMC, Gajapati collector Lingraj Panda said.We have launched the canteen system to provide free lunch to farmers who come to the procurement centers with their produce and cannot return home for their meal, Panda said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time free canteens for farmers have been opened in Odisha near paddy procurement centers to provide lunch to those who bring their produce from distant villages. The canteens have been set up in Gajapati district and at least four such canteens have been opened at Paralakhemundi, Kashinagar, Upalada and Garabandh, a district administration official said on Monday.

Vegetable meals prepared by the women self help groups (WSHGs) of the areas are being served to the farmers at the free canteens being run by the Paralakhemundi regulated market committee (RMC), Gajapati collector Lingraj Panda said.

''We have launched the canteen system to provide free lunch to farmers who come to the procurement centers with their produce and cannot return home for their meal,'' Panda said. Besides food, the farmers are also being provided free soft drinks and pure water at the procurement centers by the RMC.

''The objective of the programme is that farmers should not face problems when they visit the mandis with their product. We have plans to open at least 10 to 15 such canteens in the district in the coming days,” he said.

Prafulla Kumar Behera, the civil supply officer, said about 10 to 20 farmers were being served free meals in each canteen every day and the RMC is bearing the expenditure to run them.

The RMC secretary L Raghu Babu said the WSHGs are given Rs 60 per meal. At present four WSHGs have been given the responsibility and discussions are on with others for preparing meals in some other areas.

Behera said there are 66 mandis in Gajapati district to procure paddy from 14,320 farmers who have registered willingly to supply their products. As many as 21 WSHGs have also been engaged in the paddy procurement activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

