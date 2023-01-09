Left Menu

Saudi Arabia includes Diriyah tourism project in PIF's portfolio -SPA

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:59 IST
Saudi Arabia includes Diriyah tourism project in PIF's portfolio -SPA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has included a Diriyah tourism project in the portfolio of its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to improve investment efficiency and public-private cooperation, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

The development of Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was previously under Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), which will continue its supervision, SPA said, citing an announcement by the Saudi crown prince.

