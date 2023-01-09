Left Menu

UK outlines electricity capacity market reforms, incentivising clean suppliers

"As we move towards cleaner and cheaper energy, it is essential that the UK provides secure and affordable energy for all," Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart said in a statement. "The plans set out today will deliver this reliable energy and ensure the scheme that sits at the heart of Britain’s energy security is fit for the future." Addressing industry concerns, the government is proposing multi-year contracts for low carbon flexible capacity.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-01-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 16:19 IST
UK outlines electricity capacity market reforms, incentivising clean suppliers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain announced new proposals on Monday aimed at avoiding electricity blackouts and incentivising greater investment in low carbon technologies.

The so-called capacity market ensures there is reliable electricity supply to meet peaks in demand, safeguarding against the possibility of blackouts if intermittent sources such as those dependent on weather, are not generating enough. Security of energy supply has become a more urgent political issue in light of threats to long-term gas supplies across Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Launching a public consultation on its capacity market proposals, the government said it wanted to introduce new contracts to incentivise cleaner technologies to take part, and also set new timelines for oil and gas producers to reduce emissions for newly-built plants from 2034. "As we move towards cleaner and cheaper energy, it is essential that the UK provides secure and affordable energy for all," Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart said in a statement.

"The plans set out today will deliver this reliable energy and ensure the scheme that sits at the heart of Britain's energy security is fit for the future." Addressing industry concerns, the government is proposing multi-year contracts for low carbon flexible capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023