Sealmatic India Ltd Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus

India Sealmatic India Ltd (SIL) files Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME Mumbai, January 05th 2023, subject to relevant approvals.

SIL is a leading designer and manufacturer of mechanical seals for all kinds of rotary equipment for refinery, oil & gas, chemical, petrochemical, chemical, fertiliser, pharmaceutical, power, marine, pulp & paper, food & beverage, aerospace and many more industrial applications.

SIL is a supplier to renowned global rotary equipment OEMs in USA, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, Australia, France, Japan and many more countries.

SIL is an API Q1 Spec, ATEX - 2014/34/EU, DSIR, ISO 9000, 14000, 45000 & PED 97/23/EC QA-System, FDA, GMP, RoHS, REACH Certified Company.

SIL mechanical seals are exported to over 45 countries across the globe.

The company employs 235 people at its modern manufacturing plant in Mira Road and is further expanding its capacity to another unit in Kaman, which is 18 kms from the current facility.

https://www.sealmaticindia.com/assets/images/prospectus/DRHP-Sealmatic-India-Limited-05.01.2023.pdf www.sealmaticindia.com Sealmatic India Ltd Bldg. A, Indiplex IV, Survey No-12, Hissa No-9A, Village Ghodbunder, Shanti Vidya Nagri Road, Mira Road (E), Thane - 401104. India.

Disclaimer This Is a Public Announcement for Information Purposes Only. This Is Not a Prospectus Announcement and Does Not Constitute an Invitation or Offer to Acquire, Purchase or Subscribe for Units or Securities.

