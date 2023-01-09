Left Menu

Sealmatic India Ltd Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus

A, Indiplex IV, Survey No-12, Hissa No-9A, Village Ghodbunder, Shanti Vidya Nagri Road, Mira Road E, Thane - 401104. India.Disclaimer This Is a Public Announcement for Information Purposes Only. This Is Not a Prospectus Announcement and Does Not Constitute an Invitation or Offer to Acquire, Purchase or Subscribe for Units or Securities.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 16:46 IST
Sealmatic India Ltd Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus
Sealmatic India Pvt Ltd. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Sealmatic India Ltd (SIL) files Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME Mumbai, January 05th 2023, subject to relevant approvals.

SIL is a leading designer and manufacturer of mechanical seals for all kinds of rotary equipment for refinery, oil & gas, chemical, petrochemical, chemical, fertiliser, pharmaceutical, power, marine, pulp & paper, food & beverage, aerospace and many more industrial applications.

SIL is a supplier to renowned global rotary equipment OEMs in USA, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, Australia, France, Japan and many more countries.

SIL is an API Q1 Spec, ATEX - 2014/34/EU, DSIR, ISO 9000, 14000, 45000 & PED 97/23/EC QA-System, FDA, GMP, RoHS, REACH Certified Company.

SIL mechanical seals are exported to over 45 countries across the globe.

The company employs 235 people at its modern manufacturing plant in Mira Road and is further expanding its capacity to another unit in Kaman, which is 18 kms from the current facility.

https://www.sealmaticindia.com/assets/images/prospectus/DRHP-Sealmatic-India-Limited-05.01.2023.pdf www.sealmaticindia.com Sealmatic India Ltd Bldg. A, Indiplex IV, Survey No-12, Hissa No-9A, Village Ghodbunder, Shanti Vidya Nagri Road, Mira Road (E), Thane - 401104. India.

Disclaimer This Is a Public Announcement for Information Purposes Only. This Is Not a Prospectus Announcement and Does Not Constitute an Invitation or Offer to Acquire, Purchase or Subscribe for Units or Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023