West Bengal Police summon journalists for misreporting Vande Bharat stone pelting incident

Reporters from several organizations were on Monday summoned at Beliaghata Police Station for misreporting the incident of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express. A case also has been lodged against a few journalists.

It was earlier reported that the incident in which two window panes of Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train were damaged, took place in West Bengal while the incident in fact took place at Mangurjan in Bihar's Kishanganj district. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a press conference at Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas termed this a systematic "defamation campaign" against West Bengal and said that it was the spread of fake news.

She further said that stern action will be taken against those attempting to spread fake news against West Bengal over reports of stone pelting incidents on Vande Bharat Express. "It may be that the people of Bihar are worried about not getting the Vande Bharat Express. They haven't got a train as BJP government is not there. Stern action will be taken against those who are trying to spread fake news," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Railway Protection Force, meanwhile on Thursday arrested three minors from Bihar's Kishanganj for pelting stones at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express last week. (ANI)

