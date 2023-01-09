Left Menu

Now, all inmates of Delhi prisons to get hot water, prisoners above 65 to be given mattresses, Delhi LG instructs officials

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has issued instructions to DG (Prison) and the Pr. Secretary (Home) to immediately make hot water available to all inmates in Delhi prisons and to provide a mattress to prisoners above 65 years of age.

Delhi LG VK Saxena (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has issued instructions to DG (Prison) and the Pr. Secretary (Home) to immediately make hot water available to all inmates in Delhi prisons and to provide a mattress to prisoners above 65 years of age. These decisions were taken by Delhi LG VK Saxena at the recent fortnightly review meeting for prisons.

"Inmates in all the 16 Central Jails of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli will start getting hot water for their bathing and sanitary needs. Apart from this, all prisoners above 65 years of age will get a mattress, in addition to a Wooden Cot and a Durri that is provided to the prisoners" read a statement from Raj Niwas. "Upon learning that the inmates, many of whom are under trial prisoners, do not get this basic facility of hot water even in this biting cold and that influential inmates manage to get hot water in the Jail at the rate of Rs 5000 per bucket, Saxena issued instructions to DG (Prison) and the Pr. Secretary (Home), to immediately make hot water available to all inmates" the statement added.

The statement further read, "upon learning that many an inmate, especially the older ones, complain of not having a mattress in this biting cold and that their orthopaedic malicious get aggravated, the LG instructed officials to ensure that mattresses are made available to the prisoners above 65 years of age." "This humane decision apart from boosting much-needed Jail reforms will also help eliminate corruption and patronizing on part of Jail officials, who often provide such services to inmates at a cost or if they are influential" the statement concluded. (ANI)

