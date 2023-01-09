Left Menu

TGBL inks pact with Pune Muncipal Corp to set up first plant to extract hydrogen from solid waste

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:21 IST
TGBL inks pact with Pune Muncipal Corp to set up first plant to extract hydrogen from solid waste
  • Country:
  • India

The Green Billions Limited (TGBL) in association with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will set up the first plant in India to extract green hydrogen from biomass and municipal solid waste.

TGBL specialises in consulting, managing and executing sustainable initiatives.

The company in a statement said TGBL's wholly-owned subsidiary Variate Pune Waste to Energy Pvt Ltd (VPWTEPL) will be managing and utilising Pune's 350 TPD (tonnes per day) municipal waste for generating hydrogen for a period of 30 years. The company is discussing with other state municipalities across India to implement and set up similar plants in the future, it added.

According to the statement, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise will provide the project management consulting and Variate Pune Waste to Energy Private Limited will implement the project to convert Pune's municipal non-recyclable waste into hydrogen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023