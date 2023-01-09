Kanjhawala death case: Rohini Court grants 14 days of judicial custody of six accused

Rohini Court in the national capital on Monday granted 14 days of judicial custody of all the six accused in the Kanjhawala death case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death by a car on January 1. Delhi Police had on Monday sought the judicial custody of all accused in the Kanjawala Death case.

The court asked Delhi police to file a reply on the bail application of Ashutosh Tomorrow January (10). On Monday, in a significant revelation, Delhi Police sources said that the accused were aware of Anjali being trapped under their car within minutes after her scooty was hit by them.

"The accused in the car did not take Anjali out because the accused were afraid that if they got down from the car and took Anjali out, they might get into legal trouble if someone saw them," said the Delhi Police sources. The accused told about their dilemma during their interrogation with the Delhi Police, however, the police say that there is a contradiction in their statements, so every angle is being investigated closely.

Delhi Police on Friday arrested Ashutosh, the sixth suspect in connection with the January 1 incident. In CCTV visuals, Ashutosh is seen talking to the accused two hours after the incident took place.

Ankush is the seventh accused arrested in the case. Delhi Police have alleged that he is the person who conspired with the other accused after the incident he helped the other accused flee by arranging an auto. According to Delhi Police, CCTV visuals show that at 4:07 am one of the accused arrived to meet Ashutosh and later Ashutosh is seen going in and out of his house several times.

The police believe that the accused who arrived is none other than Ankush, who is the seventh accused. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case. During the interrogation, it was found that the car was driven by Amit Khanna and not by Deepak. "We are trying to file the charge sheet as early as possible. During the post-mortem, no evidence of sexual assault was found," the Special CP said. (ANI)

