Chinese Vice-Premier Liu to attend Davos meeting next week - SCMP
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to Davos, Switzerland next week for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Country:
- China
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to Davos, Switzerland next week for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. It is unclear whether Liu plans to meet other leaders and senior business executives during his trip, SCMP said.
SCMP, citing a statement from the U.S. embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, said the Davos summit was expected to be attended by senior American officials including Trade Representative Katherine Tai, climate envoy John Kerry and Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development. After a hiatus of more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual gathering was held last year in the spring for the first time and attracted a mix of global political and business leaders.
The meeting is due to begin on Monday next week and will run for five days, SCMP said.
