BRIEF-Nuvei Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paya

Nuvei Corp: * NUVEI ENTERS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PAYA

* NUVEI CORP - PROPOSED DEAL FOR USD $9.75 PER SHARE * NUVEI CORP - PROPOSED DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $1.3 BILLION

* NUVEI CORP - EXPECTS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND * NUVEI CORP - PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER UP TO $21 MILLION OF ESTIMATED RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 24 MONTHS

* NUVEI CORP - EXPECTS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION WITH CASH ON HAND, AN EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY & NEW COMMITTED $600 MILLION FIRST LIEN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY * NUVEI CORP - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2023

* NUVEI - DEAL INCLUDES PROVISIONS FOR PAYA TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF ABOUT $38 MILLION UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES * NUVEI - INVESTMENT FUND AFFILIATED WITH GTCR LLC AGREED, TO TENDER ITS PAYA SHARES PURSUANT TO TENDER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

