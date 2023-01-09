Left Menu

We believe in giving humane face to development: Mamata at G20 meeting

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:43 IST
We believe in giving humane face to development: Mamata at G20 meeting
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government works to give a humane face to the development that it brings about in the state, as she addressed a G20 meeting attended by delegates from across the world. Banerjee said her government’s welfare programmes, including those on women empowerment, have been designed to push for digital and financial inclusion of the poorest sections of society.

''We believe in giving a humane face to development,'' said Banerjee, pointing out that her state's development programmes helped increase Bengal's GDP four-fold since she took over in 2011.

The chief minister, who won a third term last year, said that despite the economic turmoil caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the state managed to create 12 million jobs, mostly in the MSME sector.

''We managed to create jobs, grow our GDP four-fold, mainly because we empowered women, small industries, farmers and youth. We are fighting against hunger and have provided free food to the poor,'' she said.

Banerjee pointed out that her government had ensured financial inclusion of women and people of vulnerable sections through digital transfers.

''For women's empowerment, we give them money through digital transfers… some USD 1.5 billion have been spent on this programme,'' she pointed out, adding that self-help groups, comprising 1.2 million women, have been created in Bengal.

''We launched the 'government at your doorstep' (Duare Sarkar) programme to ensure that people get the benefits of our development initiatives. The programme won a national award,'' Banerjee said here at the first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20.

The CM also said India has remained united, notwithstanding the differences in religion, caste and languages.

Welcoming the delegates, she said Bengal is a significant state geographically as it is the gateway to several other states and countries, including the northeast, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand and Myanmar.

“All the world is our motherland – people here don’t discriminate among countries... The guests present at this event are our family members,” she said. The first day of the G20 event featured an exhibition on digital innovations for advancing financial inclusion, and sessions on the role of digital public infrastructure in financial inclusion and productivity gains, among others.

The three-day event will also focus on remittance costs and SME finance availability, officials said.

Twelve international speakers will be attending the G20 meeting, including senior officials from the World Bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore, France and Estonia.

Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Saurabh Garg and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) MD and CEO Dilip Asbe were among those who addressed the sessions on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023