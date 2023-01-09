GreenCell bags 570 e-buses order from Delhi government

Shared e-mobility player GreenCell Mobility Ltd (GreenCell) on Monday said it has bagged an order for 570 electric buses from the Government of NCT Delhi.

A tender was floated by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) under National E-bus Program (NEBP) for the order, the company said in a statement.

''This contract for 6,465 E-buses under Gross Cost Contracting (GCC) basis is the largest tender for E-buses ever floated in India,'' it said.

GreenCell had bid for 1,900 low-floor e-buses, in the tender floated by CESL, a government of India undertaking, and got a contract for 570 e-buses to be deployed over the next two years.

