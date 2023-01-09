Left Menu

GreenCell bags 570 e-buses order from Delhi government

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:43 IST
GreenCell bags 570 e-buses order from Delhi government
  • Country:
  • India

Shared e-mobility player GreenCell Mobility Ltd (GreenCell) on Monday said it has bagged an order for 570 electric buses from the Government of NCT Delhi.

A tender was floated by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) under National E-bus Program (NEBP) for the order, the company said in a statement.

''This contract for 6,465 E-buses under Gross Cost Contracting (GCC) basis is the largest tender for E-buses ever floated in India,'' it said.

GreenCell had bid for 1,900 low-floor e-buses, in the tender floated by CESL, a government of India undertaking, and got a contract for 570 e-buses to be deployed over the next two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023