Bengal: Dozens injured after two buses collide in Asansol

Around 12 passengers were injured in a collision between two buses on Monday in West Bengal's Asansol, informed the local people.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Around 12 passengers were injured in a collision between two buses on Monday in West Bengal's Asansol, informed the local people. The accident took place in the Fatepur area of Asansol.

As per information, two buses were on their way towards Asansol from Barakar at very high speed. The big bus rammed into the minibus from behind in a race to overtake each other. After which the minibus went out of control and hit a pole. About 12 passengers are said to be injured in the accident.

All the injured were immediately admitted to Asansol district hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

