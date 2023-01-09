Left Menu

Petition Committe calls on Medical Superintendents of Delhi Govt over shortage of medicines in hospitals

A Delhi Assembly Petition Committe meeting held on Monday, under the chairmanship of Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, called on the Medical Superintendents of all the Delhi Government-aided hospitals to seek a detailed answer on the fiasco in providing adequate medicines and data entry operators.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:59 IST
Petition Committe calls on Medical Superintendents of Delhi Govt over shortage of medicines in hospitals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Assembly Petition Committe meeting held on Monday, under the chairmanship of Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, called on the Medical Superintendents of all the Delhi Government-aided hospitals to seek a detailed answer on the fiasco in providing adequate medicines and data entry operators. The Delhi Legislative Assembly Petition Committee took cognizance of the inadequacy of medicines and data entry operator staff in all over two dozen government hospitals, spawning problems faced by patients.

During the meeting, the Committee alleged that due to the withholding of files of several departments by the Finance Department of the Delhi Government, there is a shortage of medicines and data operators in the hospital. The Petition Committee directed the Medical Superintendents to find a permanent solution to the problem immediately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023