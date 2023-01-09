Left Menu

Indoreans have opened doors of their homes and hearts for NRIs, says MP CM Chouhan

Chouhan said, "It is raining nectar in Madhya Pradesh in the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The residents of Indore have opened the doors of their homes as well as the doors of their hearts for you (NRI). There is a great atmosphere of enthusiasm. Yesterday, the NRIs from 66 countries planted saplings at Global Garden in the city."

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:06 IST
Indoreans have opened doors of their homes and hearts for NRIs, says MP CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) at Brilliant Convention Center in Indore on Monday. Chouhan said, "It is raining nectar in Madhya Pradesh in the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The residents of Indore have opened the doors of their homes as well as the doors of their hearts for you (NRI). There is a great atmosphere of enthusiasm. Yesterday, the NRIs from 66 countries planted saplings at Global Garden in the city."

"Today, the whole country is standing behind the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When PM Modi gave the mantra of clean India, Indore hit a six in cleanliness. When he gave the mantra of self-reliant India, the state made a roadmap for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi gave the mantra to make India a five trillion dollar economy, so we also made a roadmap to make Madhya Pradesh a 550 billion dollar economy," Chouhan added. "100 years ago, one Narendra (Swami Vivekanand) had said that the end of doomsday night is near, blind cannot see, deaf cannot hear but I can see that India is heading towards the position of Vishwaguru. One Narendra had said, and today it is being realised under the leadership of another Narendra (PM Modi)," he said.

CM Chouhan further said, "PM Modi is tying the whole world in a thread of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It is my wish that India should lead the world in many respects under his leadership." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023