Left Menu

TN CM Stalin launches Pongal hamper distribution

Marking the launch of Pongal gift distribution scheme across the State, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday gave away the harvest festival hampers to beneficiaries here, which includes Rs 1,000 cash assistance.The gift pack, besides the cash component, comprises raw rice and sugar one kilo each, a full piece of sugarcane in addition to a dhothi and a saree to all rice category family card holders and inmates of Rehabilitation Camps for Sri Lankan Tamils refugees.Stalin had announced that the festival gift would be distributed to 2,19,33,342 families at a cost of Rs 2,429.05 crore.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:01 IST
TN CM Stalin launches Pongal hamper distribution
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the launch of 'Pongal' gift distribution scheme across the State, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday gave away the harvest festival hampers to beneficiaries here, which includes Rs 1,000 cash assistance.

The gift pack, besides the cash component, comprises raw rice and sugar (one kilo each), a full piece of sugarcane in addition to a dhothi and a saree to all 'rice' category family card holders and inmates of Rehabilitation Camps for Sri Lankan Tamils (refugees).

Stalin had announced that the festival gift would be distributed to 2,19,33,342 families at a cost of Rs 2,429.05 crore. In order to implement the free dhoti and saree distribution scheme for Pongal, Rs 487.92 crore was set apart.

The Chief Minister, marking the State-wide launch, distributed the gift packs to people at a fair price shop here. To avoid crowding, tokens specifying the date and time to receive the hamper have been distributed to beneficiaries.

State Ministers including K N Nehru (Municipal Administration), M R K Panneerselvam (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), K Ponmudi (Higher Education) and top officials took part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023