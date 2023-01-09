US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on China optimism, easing rate hike concerns
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday on optimism around China reopening its borders, while signs of a cooling labor market boosted bets of a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.78 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,664.39.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.74 points, or 0.40%, at 3,910.82, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 92.81 points, or 0.88%, to 10,662.11 at the opening bell.
Also Read: WRAPUP 2-China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
Advertisement