Assam Police arrests man in connection with murder of Bajrang Dal activist in Karimganj

Police arrested a person in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Assam's Karimganj district.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:14 IST
Gitartha Dev Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karimganj (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Police arrested a person in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Assam's Karimganj district. The incident took place at the Lowairpua area under Bazaricherra Police Station in Karimganj district where a Bajrang Dal activist Sambhu Koiri was killed.

Gitartha Dev Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that a man attacked a Bajrang Dal activist by using a sharp weapon while he was on the way to his home. "The injured youth was rushed to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. We have arrested the person who murdered the Bajrang Dal activist. The angry mob damaged the accused house and shop," Gitartha Dev Sarma said.

The arrested person was identified as Salim Uddin. On the other hand, Biswajit Banik, a Bajrang Dal leader of Karimganj district said that the victim was an activist of Bajrang Dal

"When the incident happened, he was returning home after attending an organisational programme held in Hailakandi. We demand the government and police administration to take strong action against the culprit. The victim's name is Sambhu Koiri and he was attacked by Salim Uddin," Biswajit Banik said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

