Tapovan Vishnugad hydel project's tunnel not responsible for landslide in Joshimath: NTPC

It is clarified that the tunnel constructed by NTPC is not passing under Joshimath town, the statement said.According to the company, this tunnel has been constructed by tunnel boring machine and at present no blasting work is being undertaken by the company at the project, which is being constructed on Dhauliganga river in the hill state.NTPC wants to inform with full responsibility that the tunnel has nothing to do with the landslide happening in Joshimath city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power producer NTPC has said the tunnel of its Tapovan Vishnugad hydel project has nothing to do with the landslide happening in Joshimath.

NTPC's statement comes against the backdrop of Joshimath being declared as a landslide and subsidence-hit zone.

''The tunnel of Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower project is also being held responsible for the landslide in Joshimath town. It is clarified that the tunnel constructed by NTPC is not passing under Joshimath town,'' the statement said.

According to the company, this tunnel has been constructed by tunnel boring machine and at present no blasting work is being undertaken by the company at the project, which is being constructed on Dhauliganga river in the hill state.

''NTPC wants to inform with full responsibility that the tunnel has nothing to do with the landslide happening in Joshimath city. In such an odd situation, the company expresses its sympathy and sensitivity to the people of Joshimath city,'' the statement, dated January 5, said.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) held a high-level meeting to review the situation in Joshimath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

