Chhattisgarh: Security forces defuse IEDs planted by Naxals in Narayanpur

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) concealed inside tiffin boxes, planted by Naxals, were defused by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) concealed inside tiffin boxes, planted by Naxals, were defused by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Monday. The IEDs are believed to be planted by Naxals in the area, with the intent to injure security personnel, police said.

Chhattisgarh Police located two IEDs during a search operation, which ensued after they received an intimation of Naxal pamphlets found in the area. "Acting on a tip-off regarding a Naxalite pamphlet, thrown on a gravel road leading to village Gorra, a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Force, accompanied by police personnel reached the spot and carefully inspected the road," police said in a statement.

During the inspection, security personnel found Naxalites pamphlets and traced two 25 kgs IEDs, concealed inside tiffin boxes dumped at around 150 meters before village Gorra and defused them before they went off. A case has been registered at Edka Police Station in Narayanpur against 'unidentified' Kiskodo area committee Naxals under sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

An investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

