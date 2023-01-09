Left Menu

CISF personnel acts swiftly, saves life of passenger at Arthla Metro Station

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF ) personnel saved the life of a woman who was reportedly standing 'close' to the edge of the track at a metro station, CISF said in an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF ) personnel saved the life of a woman who was reportedly standing 'close' to the edge of the track at a metro station, CISF said in an official statement. CISF in its statement said that Inspector Sanjeev Kumar acted swiftly and pulled her to save her from the speeding metro.

The incident took place at the Arthala Metro Station on January 8. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also shared the video of a near-fatal accident on its Twitter page.

In the video, A CISF personnel can be seen pulling away the woman at the last moment towards the platform. On January 7 at about 5:45 pm, Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Sharma of CISF noticed a woman passenger who was standing dangerously close to the edge of the Platform after crossing the yellow strip.

"In the meantime, a metro train heading towards Rithala was approaching the platform. Inspector Sharma tried to warn the woman, but due to close proximity to the approaching train and ensuing noise, she could not listen to the warning," CISF statement said. "He swiftly acted and pulled the woman away from the edge of the tracks towards the platform to save her," read the CISF statement.

The CISF Personnel asked the woman passenger for any assistance after saving her life. "The passenger thanked the CISF inspector for saving her life and boarded the metro," It added.

The Rithala Metro Station is a terminal station of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

