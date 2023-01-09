UK summons top Iranian diplomat following latest executions
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:38 IST
Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly has summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat on Monday after Iranian authorities executed protestors Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini.
“Today I have summoned the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires to condemn in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent executions we witnessed over the weekend," Cleverly said in a statement.
