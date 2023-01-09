UK summons top Iranian diplomat following latest executions

Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly has summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat on Monday after Iranian authorities executed protestors Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini.

“Today I have summoned the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires to condemn in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent executions we witnessed over the weekend," Cleverly said in a statement.

