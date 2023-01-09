Left Menu

U.N. council unanimously extends approval of aid to Syria from Turkey

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.N. Security Council on Monday unanimously approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to some four million people in northwestern Syria for another six months, avoiding a traditional fight with Russia over the issue.

Authorization by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the humanitarian operation, which has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to opposition-controlled areas of Syria since 2014.

The current approval of the U.N. aid operation was due to expire on Tuesday.

