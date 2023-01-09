U.N. council unanimously extends approval of aid to Syria from Turkey

The U.N. Security Council on Monday unanimously approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to some four million people in northwestern Syria for another six months, avoiding a traditional fight with Russia over the issue.

Authorization by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the humanitarian operation, which has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to opposition-controlled areas of Syria since 2014.

The current approval of the U.N. aid operation was due to expire on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)