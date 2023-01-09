Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2050 hours: DEL61 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets rally after three-day decline on firm global equities Mumbai: Equity benchmarks ended over 1 per cent higher on Monday amid positive trends in global markets and buying in Reliance Industries and IT counters.

DEL34 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee gains 29 paise to close at 82.37 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee gained 29 paise to close at 82.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a weaker greenback overseas and a firm trend in domestic equities.

DEL74 BIZ-LD RESULTS-TCS TCS Q3 net profit rises 11 pc to Rs 10,846 cr; reports a quarterly decline in employee-base Mumbai: India's largest IT services company TCS reported an 11 per cent rise in December quarter net profit to Rs 10,846 crore, restricted by a narrowing of profit margins, but sounded sanguine about the deal pipeline.

DEL35 BIZ-LD SWISS AMBASSADOR-INTERVIEW Switzerland, India working to create innovation platform; seeks to accelerate bilateral ties: Swiss Ambassador New Delhi: Switzerland is keen to accelerate bilateral ties with India by tapping more trade and investment opportunities, and both countries are also working to create an innovation platform, according to Swiss Ambassador to India Ralf Heckner.

DEL53 AVI-DGCA-LD AIR INDIA AI Paris-New Delhi flight incidents: DGCA issues show cause notice to airline Mumbai: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said it has issued a show cause notice to Air India regarding two incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard a flight from Paris to New Delhi last month.

DEL64 BIZ-LD AMUL GCMMF ousts R S Sodhi as Managing Director; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge Ahmedabad/ New Delhi: In a sudden development, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand name 'Amul', on Monday ousted its long-serving Managing Director R S Sodhi but did not give any reason.

DCM47 BIZ-WEF-HEALTHCARE-STUDY Shortage of healthcare workers globally may rise to 10 mn by decade-end: WEF study New Delhi/Geneva: The shortage of healthcare workers globally could rise to 10 million by the end of the decade, affecting access to care, inequities and treatment of mental health, a new report said on Monday.

DCM51 BIZ-PAYTM-LOAN Paytm says loan disbursal jumps 4-fold in Dec 2022 New Delhi: Paytm, India's digital payments and financial services company, saw a four-fold jump in loan disbursals in December 2022, and the average monthly transacting number of users soared.

DCM25 BIZ-OVL-RUSSIA OVL retakes 20% stake in Sakhalin-1 oil, gas fields New Delhi: ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has re-taken a 20 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas fields in the far east region of Russia, an official said on Monday.

DCM48 BIZ-PVR EXPANSION PVR aims to become 1,000-screen film exhibitor by FY24; to invest Rs 300 crore to add 100 screens New Delhi: Multiplex operator PVR aims to operate 1,000 screens by the end of FY24, by adding 100 more screens in the next 15 months, the company's Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said. DEL70 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 733; silver zooms Rs 1,012 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital jumped Rs 733 to Rs 56,380 per 10 grams on Monday amid a rally in the precious metal prices in the overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)