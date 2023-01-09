Left Menu

RBI notifies revised list of accredited credit rating agencies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:04 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday notified the revised list of accredited credit rating agencies for the purpose of assigning risk weight to assets for capital adequacy purposes by the banks.

On a review, banks are advised to use the ratings of the following domestic credit rating agencies for risk weighting their claims for capital adequacy purposes, including Acuite Ratings & Research Limited (Acuite), Credit Analysis and Research Limited (CARE); CRISIL Ratings Limited and ICRA Limited, RBI said in a notification.

The other two rating agencies are India Ratings and Research Private Limited (India Ratings); and INFOMERICS Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd.

In last October, RBI dropped Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited from the list of accredited rating agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

