Bhubaneswar-bound Air Vistara flight returns to Delhi after hydraulic failure, all passengers safe

Passengers onboard an Air Vistara flight operating from Delhi to Bhubaneswar had a narrow escape after a full emergency was declared due to hydraulic failure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Monday. However, the flight landed safely in Delhi with all the passengers being safe.

"After a full emergency was declared due to hydraulic failure, Air Vistara flight UK 781 operating from Delhi to Bhubaneswar landed safely in Delhi. All passengers are safe," DGCA said. Further details into the matter are awaited.

There have been several instances of airplanes malfunctioning past few months. An IndiGo flight returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, soon after taking off for Phuket in Thailand due to a technical glitch on January 3, according to an official. IndiGo 6E-1763 was scheduled for Thailand and the pilot took off at 6:41 am.However, the flight returned to the bay at around 7:31 am at Delhi airport after the aircraft reported a technical glitch.

"Indigo pilot asked for a precautionary landing after a technical fault was detected in the aircraft, ATC allowed to land and announced full emergency landing as per procedure," an airport official told ANI. Another incident of technical glitch was reported in an IndiGo aircraft flying from Sharjah to Hyderabad which was diverted to Pakistan after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft. The plane made a precautionary landing in Karachi and all the passengers were safe.

On July 14, an IndiGo aircraft flying from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur out of precaution after vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft. In July 2022, a SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator light in the cockpit.(ANI)

